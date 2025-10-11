Tesla's Cybertruck And Model 3 Program Manager Steps Down

iddhant Awasthi, Tesla’s Program Manager for the Cybertruck and Model 3, has announced his departure after eight years with the company. Starting as an intern, Awasthi played a central role in several of Tesla’s key milestones, from the ramp-up of the Model 3 and Giga Shanghai to the launch of the long-awaited Cybertruck.

In a social media post, Awasthi described leaving Tesla as “one of the hardest decisions” of his life. He credited CEO Elon Musk, Tesla’s leadership team, and his colleagues for helping turn ambitious ideas into tangible vehicles. During his tenure, Awasthi contributed to Tesla’s global expansion and the evolution of its vehicle electronics and wireless systems, culminating in the Cybertruck’s long-anticipated rollout in late 2023.