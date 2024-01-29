Tesla's Cybertruck Is A Hit On Chinese Road Show

Elon Musk recently promised to showcase the Cybertruck in China, and the action proved more popular than anyone expected. The electric pickup emerged as Tesla's most efficient PR tool, judging by the crowds conquering Tesla showrooms where the Cybertruck was displayed.



While the long delays in Cybertruck deliveries were mostly perceived as a negative for Tesla, they could also prove beneficial. Like distant dreams, Cybertruck's qualities and appeal were blown out of proportion. Everything containing "Cyber" in its name is now an instant hit with customers. Despite a higher-than-expected price and some underwhelming characteristics, the Cybertruck is the auto industry's most important product.



Starting with the polarizing design and groundbreaking features, the Cybertruck has a lot to keep the conversation going indefinitely. Right before the Delivery Day event, Tesla brought the electric pickup to various showrooms across the US. This caused a pilgrimage among Tesla fans, who started touring the country to be among the first to see the Cybertruck with their own eyes.





