Tesla's Cybertruck Is A Mistake Of A Product But Is A Brilliant Marketing Tool

Tesla never had a dud. All its vehicle programs were successful in their own rights, some even wildly successful.



It’s too early to say if the Cybertruck is also going to be successful. It is enjoying a large reservation backlog, but it will be interesting to see how the demand holds once the vehicle’s production is ramped up.

But even once it is ramped up, Tesla is only talking about producing roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks per year.