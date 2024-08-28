Tesla's Cybertruck Isn't As Impenetrable As We Were Led To Believe

Tesla and its fans like to talk about how safe and impenetrable the Cybertruck is, but one cunning burglar proved them all wrong. He was able to pop one of the windows ajar and then peel the “shatter-proof glass” wide open. Despite this unauthorized breach, the Cybertruck never alerted the owner of the break-in. “No Alarm, No Notifications to my phone… literally nothing happened just found it like this…..” Cybertruck owner Anuj Thakker posted to the Tesla CyberTruck Facebook page. He also posted footage from one of the Cybertruck’s cameras showing a guy pulled up in a red Nissan Altima. The thief gets out of the passenger door, pops the window open a crack and then peels it down. From there, he jumps through the window and pulls out a backpack. Then, he gets back in the Nissan and drives away.









Read Article