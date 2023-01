China's passenger car sales rose 2.4% in December as consumers rushed to make use of a subsidy for electric vehicles (EV) before they expired last month, with sales likely to sharply weaken in January, an auto industry body said on Tuesday. China's decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for EV purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla (TSLA.O), to deepen discounts to maintain sales, as demand eases in the world's largest car market.



