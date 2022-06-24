Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot Is Back In The U.S. - But Are You Really That Lazy To Pay $12,000 To Let It Drive For You?

Elon Musk kept his promise made on Twitter. Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot is once again available for customers. It can now be enabled from the carmaker’s app. Don’t get too excited about it yet because it’s very expensive. Most owners that saw the option available in the app aren’t too happy about it either.



If you have a Tesla without the Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta technology and were planning a trip this weekend, then you might want to check the manufacturer’s app. Enhanced Autopilot is back! It’s available across the range for newly ordered vehicles and existing ones.





