Tesla's Excess Inventory Is So Massive It Can Be Seen From Space

The roughly 400 Tesla EVs that were sitting in the parking lot of a shuttered mall outside Saint Louis, Missouri might have been just the tip of the inventory iceberg, as more and more cars are being spotted by savvy internet users.

Thousands more, as it turns out. Besides the initial batch that the internet found sitting at the former Chesterfield Mall, several hundred Tesla-branded EVs are waiting to be delivered at the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, including some Cybertrucks, as seen in the video and Reddit post embedded below.