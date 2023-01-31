Tesla's Excessive Repair Costs Are Causing Write Offs Of Low Mileage Vehicles

While Elon Musk noted during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that data from Tesla Insurance is helping the company minimize vehicle repair costs, the story seems different for Teslas that are covered by other insurance providers. As per a recent report, even low-mileage Teslas are already being written off by insurance companies. Elon Musk described Tesla’s efforts to lower its vehicles’ cost of repair in the recent earnings call. “We’ve actually adjusted the design of the car and made changes in the software of the car to minimize the cost of repair… So it’s giving us this really good feedback before, again, reducing cost,” Musk said. Outside Tesla Insurance’s coverage, the situation is different, at least according to a Reuters analysis. Data from Copart and IAA, which are among the largest salvage auction houses in the US, indicated that many “totaled” Model Y units listed for auction in December and January had fewer than 10,000 miles on their odometers. Considering that these vehicles were bought prior to Tesla’s price cuts earlier this month, the retail prices of the cars were about $60,000 to over $80,000.





