Tesla's Exclusion From The S&P 500 Is Becoming Embarrassing - But For Whom?

After Tesla posted its fourth consecutive quarterly profit in the second quarter, speculations were abounding that the electric car maker was on its way to becoming included in the S&P 500.

Alas, this was not the case, with the index adding Pool and Etsy instead of Tesla during its last two adjustments. 

Considering that the electric car maker produced and delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter, expectations are high that the company may post another profit in the third quarter. Wall Street, for its part, expects Tesla to show a GAAP profit of $0.32 per share with $8.2 billion in sales. These expectations are quite optimistic, but they do seem feasible considering the company’s Q3 production and delivery figures.



