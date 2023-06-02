Tesla's FSD Had No Idea What Automatic Gates Are

Tesla Vision is not yet trained to recognize when automatic gates are closing or not fully opened. Several Tesla owners discovered this the hard way, with at least one of them having their car hit hard while driving through the gates. It’s a costly mistake that should remind everyone that FSD Beta requires human driver supervision at all times.



Tesla promised that Full Self-Driving software would be able to drive autonomously “from parking lot to parking lot.” Although the system is not there yet, many Tesla owners took this too literally. Videos of people sleeping behind the wheel of their Teslas were not uncommon, and, sure enough, some bad accidents happened.



Read Article