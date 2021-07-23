Tesla's FSD Mode Will Get Few Takers From Exising Owners After Being Mislead

Tesla is now offering a $199 monthly subscription option for its Full Self-Driving V9 as an alternative to a $10,000 one-time payment. This is ideal for owners who prefer to try before buying. What's not ideal is a situation for customers who purchased a 2016 to mid-2019 Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, or Model X.

A few days ago, we reported this large group of owners must pay $1,500 for a hardware upgrade so that their cars become FSD capable. This is in direct contrast to what Tesla promised them at the time of purchase, having been told their cars came with the necessary hardware and software for FSD from the get-go.