Tesla's Firing Of Employees Is Keeping GM Vehicles From Using Charging Stations

With General Motors about halfway through what was meant to be a do-over year on the electric vehicle front, one major intended perk for its EV owners has yet to materialize: access to the Tesla Supercharger network. GM indicated that owners would be able to use America's best fast-charging network sometime in spring 2024.

But summer starts tomorrow, and a high-level industry source with knowledge of the Supercharger rollout tells us that GM won't hit that target. However, the company is in the "final steps" of the integration, so access should be coming soon. Here's what happened.