Tesla's First Cybertruck To Be Auctioned Off - Care To Wager What It Will Get?

The Tesla Cybertruck will be one of the highlights of this year's Petersen Gala Live Auction. The highest bidder will be among the first to own the controversial pickup truck, although this will not be the coveted VIN 001. Even so, people expect the Cybertruck to attract huge bids, with some predicting it will sell for close to $1 million. It is not uncommon in the automotive industry for the most anticipated car models to start their career at a charity auction. We've seen iconic models such as the Chevy Corvette, Cadillac Escalade V, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford Mustang, auctioned off at various charity events. These were all "VIN 001" models, making them sought-after collectibles. This partly justifies the vast amounts paid for them, with the rest being the uplifting feeling of helping a good cause.



