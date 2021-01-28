Tesla's Focus On Manufacturing Efficiency Have Decreased Service Visits By 33%

Tesla’s focus on manufacturing efficiency and solving production bottlenecks has resulted in a significant reduction in service visits, the automaker said on Wednesday.

The electric automaker’s Q4 2020 Earnings Call had a segment where company executives yielded a series of retail investor questions, one of the most interesting being Tesla’s service efforts, or lack thereof, according to the shareholder who submitted the remark.

“What is Tesla doing to improve service experience? Tesla had a reputation for outstanding customer service. Now it’s impossible to even call a service center, and appointments are scheduled weeks out,” Senior Director of Investor Relations Martin Viecha read to CEO Elon Musk, Automotive President Jerome Guillen, and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.