Tesla's German Gigafactory Is Now The Largest Employer In Brandenburg

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide is now the state of Brandenburg’s largest private employer, RBB reported citing its own research. Currently, around 7,000 from over 50 countries work at Giga Berlin which reflects a growth of 3,000 employees since May.

Following Tesla, the mining group, LEAG, has the second highest number of employees (4,300). Rolls Royce in Dahlewitz, BASF in Schwarzheide, and the PCK refinery in Schwedt round up the top five largest employers in the area.

Despite the record growth in employees, Tesla is still growing its workforce with plans to employ up to 12,000 people at Giga Berlin. Tesla aims to produce 500,000 vehicles per year so the growth makes sense.