Tesla's German Gigafactory Receives Green Award While Left Wing Activists Continue To Protest

Tesla has been awarded the European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg.

The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility, such as extensive reforestation efforts and reduced water usage. It also emphasizes Tesla’s commitment to improve its environmental initiatives.

The EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) seal is a long-term environmental management system that focuses on compliance with regulations and improving environmental performance, as noted in a Tagesspiegel report.