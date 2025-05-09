Tesla's German Gigafactory Receives Green Award While Left Wing Activists Continue To Protest

Agent009 submitted on 9/5/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:20 AM

Views : 1,524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has been awarded the European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. 
 
The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility, such as extensive reforestation efforts and reduced water usage. It also emphasizes Tesla’s commitment to improve its environmental initiatives.
 
The EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) seal is a long-term environmental management system that focuses on compliance with regulations and improving environmental performance, as noted in a Tagesspiegel report.


Read Article


Tesla's German Gigafactory Receives Green Award While Left Wing Activists Continue To Protest

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)