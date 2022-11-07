Tesla's Giga Berlin Becomes Largest Employer In The Region

Tesla's Giga Berlin is now officially the largest industrial employer in the entire Berlin region. The facility has been growing more and more over the past few months and currently employs around 5,000 people. When at full production capacity, Tesla anticipates that the plant will have 12,000 workers. Furthermore, the 5,000 or so current workers at Giga Berlin are set to receive a 6% pay rise this August.



Giga Berlin is currently producing 1,000 cars a week, an impressive figure given the factory only opened in March. Tesla wants the multi-billion-dollar plant to eventually make 500,000 EVs per year. Over the coming months, Giga Berlin will continue to expand as Tesla moves toward that target. It's estimated that the factory could be making around 3,000 cars a week later this year, with that ultimate goal of 9,600 per week potentially achievable by the middle of the decade.



