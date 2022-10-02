Tesla's Giga Berlin Opening Delayed Until March Due To German Bureaucracy

Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide, Germany may not start production of customer cars until mid-March at the earliest, according to local broadcaster RBB24.
Without citing any sources, the report claims authorities are currently still reviewing the manufacturing facility's safety precautions. Apparently, Tesla repeatedly changed estimated quantities of toxic chemicals that could leak in accidents; in addition, officials have yet to assess Tesla's plans for cleaning up wastewater.
