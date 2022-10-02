Tesla's Giga Berlin Opening Delayed Until March Due To German Bureaucracy

Agent009 submitted on 2/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:13 AM

Views : 442 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide, Germany may not start production of customer cars until mid-March at the earliest, according to local broadcaster RBB24.

Without citing any sources, the report claims authorities are currently still reviewing the manufacturing facility's safety precautions. Apparently, Tesla repeatedly changed estimated quantities of toxic chemicals that could leak in accidents; in addition, officials have yet to assess Tesla's plans for cleaning up wastewater.



Read Article


Tesla's Giga Berlin Opening Delayed Until March Due To German Bureaucracy

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)