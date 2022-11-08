Tesla's GigaBerlin Factory Adding A Second Shift

Tesla recently upgraded one of its newest factories, which is located near Berlin, Germany. Now, in August, the EV maker will reportedly move to a new two-shift schedule to ramp up production even further. It honestly wasn't very long ago when we were reporting on Tesla and its single car factory in Fremont, California. Now, it not only has a fully functional factory in China cranking out EVs for local consumption, as well as global exports, but it also has a new factory in Texas and another in Germany. Moreover, the brand is already working to expand further, with hopes to set up shop in Canada in the future.



Read Article