Tesla's GigaFactory Shanghai Plans To Produce Over Half A Million Vehicles In 2021

Tesla’s production plans for Gigafactory Shanghai in 2021 appear to have been leaked, and they are very ambitious, with the facility reportedly looking to manufacture 550,000 vehicles next year. The update was related by China-based media outlets, who cited information related by industry insiders familiar with the electric car maker’s operations.

Among the 550,000 vehicles that Tesla China is aiming to produce for 2021, 300,000 will be Model 3 sedans. The remaining 250,000 will be comprised of the Model Y crossover, which is expected to enter mass production at Gigafactory Shanghai early 2021. Speaking to local media outlet 36 Krypton, one of the industry insiders remarked that Tesla has already “issued ordering requirements to core component suppliers.”