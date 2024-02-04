Tesla's Gigafactory Becomes Austin's Biggest Employer

Tesla Giga Texas is Austin’s largest private employer. Tesla has worked hard on Giga Texas, which is home to the Cybertruck, Model Y, 4680 battery cells, and other innovative projects.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla Giga Texas posted its headcount by 86%, making it the largest private employer in Austin. Tesla’s Senior Global Director, Public Policy, and Business Development head, Rohan Patel, provided some context to Bloomberg’s report.

Patel shared that Tesla launched its Manufacturing Development Program (MDP) in Texas in 2021. The MDP is an initiative for high school students, providing them with a path to a career at Tesla. By 2023, Tesla expanded the program to multiple Independent School Districts, where over 170 students enrolled.