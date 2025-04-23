Tesla’s Hollywood Diner Closes In On Opening Day

Tesla looks to be getting closer to opening its highly anticipated diner, drive-in movie theater, and Supercharger location in Southern California, after the company began construction on the project in the latter part of 2023. On Sunday, X user BLKMDL3 stopped by the Hollywood Tesla Diner location and shared photos of the site, noting that Superchargers are now lit up, parking lots are fully paved, and construction generally appears to be nearing completion. The news comes after Tesla has been building out the site for around 18 months, which many have pointed out is longer than some of the company’s latest production facilities have taken.



Looks like the Tesla diner is about to open. This thing took forever to build, but it seems like it's finally happening! ??????



Who's gonna drop by here for a quick (or not so quick) charge and bite???? https://t.co/r1e6mTrlEF — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 21, 2025









