Tesla's Idea Of A Robotaxi Is Very Unconventional

Tesla's third-generation automotive platform should allow the EV maker to cut production costs significantly, thanks to a simplified manufacturing process and architecture optimizations. Tesla aims to sell the upcoming compact vehicles at about $25,000, and the development of the new model is now in full swing. Elon Musk, who is adamant that autonomous vehicles represent the future of Tesla, also wants to build a robotaxi using the same platform and production lines. We have no idea what the Gen-3 vehicles might look like, but it has been speculated before that the mass-market compact EV is a shrunk Model Y. More recent reports based on Isaacson's book "Elon Musk" indicate that the new models don't look like anything on the road today, which would exclude the bland look of the Model Y. Mor recent information also speaks of "Cybertruck vibes" when describing the design of the two compact EVs.



Read Article