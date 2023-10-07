Tesla's Increased Manufacturing Automation Spurs Layoffs In China

Tesla is laying off some Giga Shanghai workers from the battery manufacturing line, just a day after automakers in China collectively agreed to maintain a fair market order amidst a raging price war.

The US automaker began notifying battery assembly line employees earlier this week, as per people familiar with the matter, reported Bloomberg. Tesla did not permit the employees to speak publicly, and hence they requested anonymity.

The exact reason behind the layoffs is unclear, and there’s no indication of how many workers were let go. The report states Tesla offered some workers the option to transfer to different workshops such as stamping, painting, or general assembly.