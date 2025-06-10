Tesla's Insurance Arm Is In Trouble For Mishandling Claims

California is taking significant enforcement action against Tesla Insurance, alleging the company has been systematically failing to handle claims properly and harming its customers in the state. The California Department of Insurance announced the action, threatening to revoke Tesla’s license to operate in the state and impose significant fines.



This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Tesla’s insurance arm in hot water, but this action from a major market like California represents a serious escalation.



According to the press release, the California Department of Insurance has issued “Accusations” and “Notices of Orders to Show Cause” against Tesla Insurance Services, Inc., Tesla Insurance Company, and their partner, State National Insurance Company. The Department alleges that these companies have repeatedly failed to comply with California’s claims handling laws, leading to significant harm for policyholders – most of whom are Tesla drivers.