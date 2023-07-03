Tesla's Latest Round Of Price Cut Suffocates Profits From Other Automakers At Both Ends Of The Spectrum

Tesla cut prices again this morning, and competitors, who have decided to either take the same strategy by slashing prices themselves or have chosen not to play into Elon Musk’s game, are in a weird and awkward position. Tesla Model S and Model X units were the most recent vehicles in the automaker’s lineup to receive price cuts. While these vehicles only make up roughly 5 percent of Tesla’s overall sales volume based on last year’s sales figures, the price cuts give automakers with competing models another thing to think about. For startups, there are few that can even think about cutting costs at this point. Companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Lordstown are unable to shave prices currently and at the drop of a hat like Tesla. Every dollar and every sale right now counts, and there is not much wiggle room.



