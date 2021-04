Tesla Inc.’s growth in China is powering on, with registrations of its electric cars rising to a record last month. In March, 34,635 China-built Teslas were registered in the country, according to data from state-backed China Automotive Information Net. That’s almost double the 18,155 registrations in February, when the week long Lunar New Year holiday slowed sales, and almost triple the number a year earlier, when the nation was the in the grip of coronavrius lockdowns.



