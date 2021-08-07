Tesla's Model 3 Become The Best Selling Car In The UK In June

The Tesla Model Y may be stealing some of the Model 3’s luster in the United States, but the all-electric sedan is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe. This became particularly evident in Britain, where the Model 3 became the country’s best-selling car in June, EV or otherwise.

The Model 3’s stellar performance in Britain’s auto market was revealed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) earlier this week. The SMMT stated that Tesla sold 5,468 Model 3s in June 2021, allowing it to top the country’s list of best-selling cars. The Model 3 also outsold its nearest rival, the internal combustion-powered Volkswagen Golf, by over 800 units.