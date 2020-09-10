Tesla's Model 3 Is Pretty Much Mopping Up The Global EV Market

In 2019, global electric vehicle sales reached 2.

1 million. Figures are expected to rise sharply again toward the end of 2020. It could have been a stronger year thus far, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact. Thankfully, it's not as bad for the EV space than it is for autos in general.

Uswitch dives into the data to find out which all-electric models are most popular in various countries around the world. Tesla topped the list in 21 of the 60 countries analyzed. The Tesla Model 3 has the highest sales volume globally, and it's the top model purchased in a total of 19 countries. This also makes the U.S. the leader in the global automotive industry as a whole.



