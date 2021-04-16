Tesla's Model 3 Makes It To The Top Of Motor Trend's Best Compact Luxury Car To Buy In 2021

The Model 3 may not have the conventional posh amenities of traditional luxury vehicles, but this did not stop the entry-level Tesla from topping MotorTrend’s list of “Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2021.” To gain its place in the veteran auto magazine’s listings, the Model 3 had to beat a number of formidable competitors, from longtime mainstays like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class to upstarts like the Genesis G70. The compact luxury sedan segment was shaken for this year’s list, with vehicles like the BMW 3-Series being ranked closer to the tail end and cars from newer brands like the Genesis G70 being ranked closer to the top. Yet despite the excellent entries from companies like Audi with the 2021 A4 and the presence of a former Car of the Year winner, the Model 3 was still deemed by the esteemed auto publication as the best of its class.





