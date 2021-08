As street cars get ever faster, we've started to see a handful of models running afoul of the rules of the National Hot Rod Association, or NHRA. These mandate that vehicles competing in drag racing fit certain safety gear depending on quarter-mile times and trap speeds. The faster you go, the more safety measures are required. The latest to draw attention for this feat is the Tesla Model S Plaid, as shown in a recent video from Rich Rebuilds.







