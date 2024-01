The Tesla Model Y has become the first EV to be crowned the world’s best-selling car, after more than 1.2 million examples were sold worldwide in 2023.



The American crossover dethroned the Toyota RAV4, confining it to second place despite a rise in sales to 1.07 million in 2023. Its Toyota Corolla sibling placed third with 1.01m.



“Today the best-selling vehicle on the planet is an EV,” Tesla said during its fourth-quarter earnings call.





