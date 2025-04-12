Tesla's Model Y L Sells Out For January 2026

The Tesla Model Y L seems to be in extremely high demand in China, with estimated delivery dates for new orders now extending all the way into February 2026. 
 
This suggests that the Model Y L has been officially sold out from the rest of 2025 to January 2026. 
 
The Model Y L’s updated delivery dates mark an extension from the vehicle’s previous 4-8 week estimated wait time. A detailed chart shared by Tesla data tracker @Tslachan on X shows the progressions of the Model Y L’s estimated delivery dates since its launch earlier this year. 


