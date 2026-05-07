Tesla's Model Y L Spotted Again At Texas Giga Factory

Tesla launched a longer-wheelbase variant of the Model Y in China last year and has since expanded its availability across global markets. A recent drone flyover at Giga Texas revealed a covered Model Y L. This suggests that Tesla is preparing to start US production soon.

In August 2025, Tesla officially unveiled the longer-wheelbase variant of its popular Model Y crossover in China. The wheelbase extension allowed Tesla to provide a six-seater model with a third row where even adults could spend some time on a road trip without hating it. The Model Y L proved successful in China, and soon in other Asia-Pacific markets.