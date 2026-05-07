Tesla's Model Y L Spotted Again At Texas Giga Factory

Agent009 submitted on 5/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:17:51 AM

Views : 492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Tesla launched a longer-wheelbase variant of the Model Y in China last year and has since expanded its availability across global markets. A recent drone flyover at Giga Texas revealed a covered Model Y L. This suggests that Tesla is preparing to start US production soon.
  
In August 2025, Tesla officially unveiled the longer-wheelbase variant of its popular Model Y crossover in China. The wheelbase extension allowed Tesla to provide a six-seater model with a third row where even adults could spend some time on a road trip without hating it. The Model Y L proved successful in China, and soon in other Asia-Pacific markets.


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Tesla's Model Y L Spotted Again At Texas Giga Factory

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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