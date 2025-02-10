Tesla's Model Y Standard To Be A $40,000 No Frills Model

Tesla delayed the launch of its affordable EV until the EV tax credit expired, and is now preparing to make the announcement. The official website's source code reveals key details of the upcoming model, showing that it will be named "Model Y Standard."

Tesla hadn't contemplated launching a cheaper EV until the sales of its mainstream models collapsed in 2024. By the time it realized that, it had already scrapped the next-generation compact EV, which should've served the purpose. Under pressure, Tesla decided to strip down its existing models and sell them at a lower price point. The shocking revelation came in March, when industry insiders began discussing a "stripped-down Model Y."



???? More affordable Tesla Model Y Standard leaked on the website!



? Called Model Y Standard

? $39,990 starting price

? Redesigned front fascia

? Single-part headlights

? Front bumper camera

? No front light bar

? No glass roof (“closed glass roof”)

— The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) October 1, 2025

— OMG_TESLA/RIVIAN (@omg_tesla) October 1, 2025









