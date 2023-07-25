Tesla's New $24,000 EV To Be Built In India And Exported Globally

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $40,240 and that’s far from affordable for many consumers. However, the company is reportedly gearing up for talks focused on an all-new car that could retail for as little as $24,000.

Citing a source, Reuters is reporting that Tesla representatives will meet with India’s commerce minister to discuss the possibility of building a plant in the country. That facility would reportedly build the affordable EV for both local and export markets.

Little is known about the car at this point, but the publication reports Tesla has had its eye on India for awhile. In particular, executives reportedly traveled to the country in May to have discussions with officials about building batteries and vehicles in the country.