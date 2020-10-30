Tesla's New Full Self Driving Mode Continues To Scare And Impress Testers

Agent009

Last week, Tesla released an early version of its long-awaited "full self-driving" software to a limited number of customers.

It was arguably Tesla's biggest Autopilot update ever. The software enables Tesla vehicles to autonomously navigate the vast majority of common roadway situations and complete many trips from start to finish.

Tesla considers it to be beta software and says it's not intended for fully autonomous operation. Drivers are expected to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times.



