Tesla's New Futuristic Looking Supercharging Station Is Taking Shape

Tesla is building an entire charging small town in Los Angeles, California. There will be a drive-in movie theater and a restaurant to keep customers entertained while charging their cars. A drone video shows how far the project is.



Aerial footage shows walls going up at the huge Supercharger facility. Located in East Hollywood, the retro-futuristic-looking center is full of construction workers ramping up work to get it ready in time.



The last time we saw videos from the facility, the place was not zooming with people and construction work. Tesla received approval to begin building in August 2023. First interior structures started going up in November, three months into the project.





