Tesla's New Roadster Have A Space X Booster To Keep Up With Model S Plaid+

The release of the Tesla Model S Plaid+, which features a 0-60 mph time of less than 1. 99 seconds and a quarter-mile time of less than 9.0 seconds, has brought the flagship sedan closer than ever to the company’s halo vehicle, the next-generation Roadster. According to CEO Elon Musk, however, the new Roadster would still feature a notable edge against its larger, more spacious sibling, partly because it will be “part rocket.”

While responding to Ride the Lightning host Ryan McCaffrey and the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley group on Twitter, Musk explained that the next-gen Roadster will be able to fly a little. This is something that the CEO has referenced in the past. He stated that the Roadster will be capable of “short hops” due to its use of miniature Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPV) based off SpaceX tech used in the Falcon 9 rocket.