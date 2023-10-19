Tesla's Next Gen EV Will Be More Conventional Than the Cybertruck

Tesla's Q3 2023 earnings call was understandably dominated by the Cybertruck, with several investors and analysts asking mostly production-related questions about the electric truck.

Elon Musk said he wants to "temper expectations about the Cybertruck," noting that "it will take a year to 18 months before it is a significant, positive cash flow contributor." He blamed the product's unique complexities for the slow production ramp.

Fortunately, Tesla's next-generation platform, which will underpin the so-called $25,000 entry-level EV and the robotaxi, will be much easier to build, according to Musk.