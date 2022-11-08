Tesla's Next GigaFactory May Be In Great White North

Tesla revealed that it is lobbying the government of the Canadian province of Ontario as part of an effort to set up an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the country.

The company disclosed the efforts to Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner, reports Reuters, and is working with the government to “identify opportunities for industrial facility permitting reforms.”

The Canadian Industry Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said in May that the country was in “very active discussions with a number of players” to develop an EV supply chain in the nation. Rich with natural resources, Canada is also being looked at by its southern neighbors, the U.S., to help supply the industry with the raw materials necessary to make electric vehicles.