Tesla's Next Gigafactory May Be In Mexico Or Canada

While the new Gigafactory Texas is far from churning out electric vehicles at full capacity, Tesla is said to be already looking at future locations for a new plant in North America.

This new development was confirmed by Elon Musk during a company-wide meeting with Tesla employees last week, according to Electrek, which claims to have a recording of said meeting.

During the conference, which included a Q&A session with workers, one employee asked Musk where Tesla's new factory in the US would be located. The executive replied that Tesla hasn't decided yet, but he indicated that the location might not be in the United States.