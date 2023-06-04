Tesla's Norway Sales Accounted For 87% Of All Vehicles Sold Last Month

A new EV sales report from Norway shows that EVs, led by Tesla, have nearly eliminated all ICE vehicle sales in the country.
 
Since the EV transition began, the leader has been Norway, which quickly took to buying electric vehicles ahead of essentially every other country on Earth. That trend has continued to this day, and according to new reports from the Norwegian Government, nearly all gas and diesel-powered vehicle sales have been eliminated, only representing 2.7% of the car market in the third month of the year.
 
As initially reported by ABC/Nyheter, EV sales in Norway skyrocketed in March, representing 86.8% of the overall vehicle market. In total, 16,811 EVs were sold during the month, contributing to a massive 19.3% increase in car sales year over year.


