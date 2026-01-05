Tesla's Once Viral Diner Is Now A Ghost Town

Tesla opened its long-hyped diner in Los Angeles in July 2025. It was meant to showcase a new vision for EV charging. Rather than a basic restaurant attached to a Supercharger station, it was pitched as a retro-futuristic destination blending Americana, EV culture, and Elon Musk’s flair for spectacle – finally, you’d look forward to charging your Model Y. Six months later, that promise feels largely unfulfilled. The crowds have disappeared, the novelty has worn off, and what was framed as a bold lifestyle experiment now looks like a dystopian concept.



