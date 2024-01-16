Tesla's Progress On Next Gen 2170 Batteries May Just Be Smoke And Mirrors

Tesla has always been considered a pioneer in Li-ion batteries thanks to its extensive research in improving the chemistry and performance of battery cells. Tesla indeed invested in many battery-related technologies and has signed partnerships with universities and laboratories. However, Li-ion batteries proved stubborn, and many bets Tesla made in the past years have yet to show any meaningful results.



Tesla's new 4680 battery cells, first unveiled in 2020 during Battery Day, are probably the most famous. Presented as the holy grail of Li-ion technology, the 4680 cells promised to bring significant improvements in energy density, power, and costs compared to the 2170 cells. The use of a silicone anode and dry battery electrode (DBE) technology would bring these advancements within grasp. Unfortunately, both are still works in progress, making the 4680 cells just bigger cells with worse thermal characteristics.







