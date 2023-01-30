Tesla's Project Highland May Be As Revolutionary As Henry Ford's Assembly Line

Tesla is working on a refreshed Model 3 under the Project Highland codename, and we’ve already seen prototypes of the new model testing on public roads. Although the design might not change much, the next Model 3 would be an entirely new car underneath. According to Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley, the project’s name also hints at Ford’s mass manufacturing revolution.



Tesla surprised almost everybody with its recent price cuts, not because they weren’t expecting price cuts, but because no one imagined Tesla would cut that deep into its margins. The sluggish demand toward the end of 2022 was a textbook case for price adjustments. But cutting more than 20% from the price of certain models in one move was seen (and still is) as unprecedented. Nevertheless, it happened before, when Henry Ford introduced the Model T and re-invented mass manufacturing.



