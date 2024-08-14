Tesla's Range Extender Battery For The Cybertruck Defeats The Purpose Of Having A Truck

Before the Cybertruck launched, Tesla claimed one version of the electric pickup would offer 500 miles of range. Once deliveries finally began, the automaker could promise up to only 340 miles, and the 500-mile claim carried an asterisk: it required a range extender that wasn’t yet available. Unfortunately for would-be customers, pricing and some specs for that asterisk have been revealed, and it still falls short. On the Tesla Cybertruck online configurator, you’ll now find an option for the range extender, which takes the form of an extra battery pack stashed in the bed of the truck. It costs an additional $16,000 and must be professionally installed at a Tesla service center. But it still only brings the Cybertruck’s maximum range up to 470 miles in the base pickup, below that original 500-mile estimate. Tesla hasn’t yet listed the range extender’s capacity.



