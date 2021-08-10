Tesla's Roadster Finally Gets An Updated Release Date

The next-generation Tesla Roadster has finally received an updated estimated release date. During the recently-held 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that the new Roadster, which would outperform even the frighteningly quick Model S Plaid, would likely see a release date of 2023, barring any unexpected challenges. Musk’s update about the all-electric supercar was related while the CEO was addressing an inquiry about the Cybertruck’s production. The Tesla Cybertruck was initially set to enter initial production in late 2021, but the ongoing supply chain shortages, as well as apparent challenges with the 4680 cell production ramp, have pushed the all-electric pickup truck’s release to late 2022 instead.



