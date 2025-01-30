Tesla's Robotaxi Service To Begin Operations In June Starting In Austin

Tesla Inc. will finally launch a long-promised commercial robotaxi service in June starting in Austin, Texas before expanding the ride-hailing network across the U.S. and globally, CEO Elon Musk told investors Jan. 29.
 
“The proof is in the pudding,” Musk said on Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “So, we’re going to be launching unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a paid service in Austin in June.”

In its financial report, Tesla said fourth quarter profit fell but revenue rose slightly.



