Tesla's Robotaxi Service To Begin Operations In June Starting In Austin

Tesla Inc. will finally launch a long-promised commercial robotaxi service in June starting in Austin, Texas before expanding the ride-hailing network across the U.S. and globally, CEO Elon Musk told investors Jan. 29.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Musk said on Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “So, we’re going to be launching unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a paid service in Austin in June.”