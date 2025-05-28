Tesla's Self Driving Robotaxis Will Have Human Supervisors At First

After promising self-driving cars nearly every year for the past decade, Tesla is now preparing to launch its much-hyped fleet of driverless ride-hailing Model Ys in Austin, Texas, by the end of June. But will they be truly autonomous, or will remote human operators quietly keep things on track from afar?

The latter appears to be a more likely outcome, at least during the early stages of the rollout.

Adam Jonas, an equity analyst at investment bank and research firm Morgan Stanley, said in a note that he visited Tesla’s Palo Alto office recently and learned that the company would be relying on “plenty of tele ops” to ensure the service is safe for public use.